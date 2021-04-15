Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks to the House Appropriations Committee, April 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790911
|Filename:
|DOD_108285257
|Length:
|02:00:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Southcom Leader Speaks to House Appropriations Committee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT