    Southcom Leader Speaks to House Appropriations Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks to the House Appropriations Committee, April 15, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790911
    Filename: DOD_108285257
    Length: 02:00:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southcom Leader Speaks to House Appropriations Committee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

