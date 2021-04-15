Livestream - Army Software Factory Grand Opening in Austin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AUSTIN, Texas – U.S. Army Futures Command hosted a ceremony commemorating the opening of the Army Software Factory, on Austin Community College’s Rio Grande Campus, at 10 a.m. (CDT), Thursday, April 15.



Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participated in the ceremony. As chairman, Milley is the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and serves as the principal military advisor the President, Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. The Software Factory is leading a future force design through four primary objectives: increase digital proficiencies across the force; enable soldiers to dominate an information-centric battlefield; solve current Army problems by leveraging agile development security operations in cybersecurity practices and cloud technology; and harness the innovative spirit of the country through close collaboration with the tech industry and academia. This effort seeks to ensure soldiers on future battlefields can combat technical support challenges in contested communication environments with potential technical support challenges.