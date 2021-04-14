Le Mars Iowa Army Guard Soldiers return from deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Le Mars, Iowa based C-Troop 1-113th Cavalry of the Iowa National Guard returned to Iowa this week after a 10-month deployment to the Horn of Africa.



The contingency of nearly 90 soldiers landed at the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Sioux City where they had a brief, formal welcome home ceremony before loading on buses for the short 30 minute trip back to their homes in Le Mars and surrounding communities.



The parade of buses made their way through the Northwest Iowa town, eventually making their way to the National Guard armory for a long awaited reunion with family members.



The contingency of returning soldiers also included a small group of soldiers from the 1/168 Infantry Regiment from Council Bluffs. These soldiers had been deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Over the course of the past ten days more than 600 deployed Iowa Soldiers have returned to the Hawkeye State following lengthy deployments. The majority of these soldiers were from the 133rd Infantry Battalion based in eastern Iowa communities of Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Davenport.



The group from Le Mars is the last group of deployed Iowa National Guard soldiers to arrive home as communities from around the state celebrate the return of their Soldiers.



Returning Soldier, Specialist Beau Solberg was greeted by his parents at the Le Mars armory. Solberg said the deployment was rewarding but he is looking forward returning to college in the fall while continuing his membership in the National Guard. Solberg’s inspiration for joining the Army National Guard is his dad Roger who recently retired after nearly forty years in the Iowa Guard.



B-roll video includes interviews with Solberg and his dad who have both served in the Iowa Army National Guard.



