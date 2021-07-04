April is designated as Month of the Military Child to recognize military kids for their sacrifice, bravery, resilience and strength on the homefront. This is a 30 second spot made for AFN TV, and can also be used for social media.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 12:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|790883
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-GH555-190
|Filename:
|DOD_108285094
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wearing Dad's Uniform, by SrA Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT