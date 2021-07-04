Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wearing Dad's Uniform

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Cory Kuttler 

    AFN Broadcast Center

    April is designated as Month of the Military Child to recognize military kids for their sacrifice, bravery, resilience and strength on the homefront. This is a 30 second spot made for AFN TV, and can also be used for social media.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 12:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 790883
    VIRIN: 210407-F-GH555-190
    Filename: DOD_108285094
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wearing Dad's Uniform, by SrA Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    children
    Month of the Military Child
    military child
    trying on uniform
    dad's uniform

