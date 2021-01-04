Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 01, 2021. The purpose of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is to execute unarmed and armed techniques to use lethal and non-lethal force across a spectrum of violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790876
    VIRIN: 210401-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108284932
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCMAP
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training

