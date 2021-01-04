Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 01, 2021. The purpose of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is to execute unarmed and armed techniques to use lethal and non-lethal force across a spectrum of violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790876
|VIRIN:
|210401-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284932
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company MCMAP, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
