A collection of video imagery from the 2021 Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technical Exercise (ANTX) at Camp LeJeune, NC. The exercise took place from April 5-14.
During that time warfare centers, active duty military, and industry partners collaborated together to assess and experiment with emerging technology designed for the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790871
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-BJ011-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284861
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ANTX 2021 Stringer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
