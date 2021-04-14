Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANTX 2021 Stringer

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Information Warfare Center

    A collection of video imagery from the 2021 Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technical Exercise (ANTX) at Camp LeJeune, NC. The exercise took place from April 5-14.

    During that time warfare centers, active duty military, and industry partners collaborated together to assess and experiment with emerging technology designed for the warfighter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790871
    VIRIN: 210414-N-BJ011-001
    Filename: DOD_108284861
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

