Medicine Bluff prayer vigil

Culture and history met on Fort Sill as the Comanche Nation Tribe held a prayer vigil at Medicine Bluff March 20. Members of the tribe setup a teepee and then walked up the bluffs while others gathered below for a cedar blessing. Martina Minthorn, Comanche Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, shared the history of the bluffs and asked members to offer prayers for elders in the tribe and restore the health of those with COVID-19.
