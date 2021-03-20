Medicine Bluff prayer vigil

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Culture and history met on Fort Sill as the Comanche Nation Tribe held a prayer vigil at Medicine Bluff March 20. Members of the tribe setup a teepee and then walked up the bluffs while others gathered below for a cedar blessing. Martina Minthorn, Comanche Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, shared the history of the bluffs and asked members to offer prayers for elders in the tribe and restore the health of those with COVID-19.