Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medicine Bluff prayer vigil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Culture and history met on Fort Sill as the Comanche Nation Tribe held a prayer vigil at Medicine Bluff March 20. Members of the tribe setup a teepee and then walked up the bluffs while others gathered below for a cedar blessing. Martina Minthorn, Comanche Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, shared the history of the bluffs and asked members to offer prayers for elders in the tribe and restore the health of those with COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790859
    VIRIN: 210320-A-GO806-170
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108284807
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medicine Bluff prayer vigil, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prayer vigil
    Fort Sill
    Comanche Nation
    Medicine Bluffs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT