    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials on Camp Lejeune

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill, or injured service members to train and compete with one another. The Marine Corps Trials promote recovery through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. The Regional Marine Corps Trials on Camp Lejeune begin on April 20, 2021 and will end on April 30, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790851
    VIRIN: 210415-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_108284705
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Veterans
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Wounded Warrior Battalion
    Marine Corps Trials
    Recovering Service Members
    RMCT21

