2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials on Camp Lejeune

The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill, or injured service members to train and compete with one another. The Marine Corps Trials promote recovery through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. The Regional Marine Corps Trials on Camp Lejeune begin on April 20, 2021 and will end on April 30, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)