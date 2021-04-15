Washington, DC -- Sexual Assault Awareness Month is about awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. This month our leaders are coming together to tell you that the Coast Guard needs each of you to build a culture of mutual respect at your units. We will build a better Coast Guard together. Here's how your unit can take the first step: Coast Guard SAPRR Resources. U.S. Coast Guard video
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
