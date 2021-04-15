video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Washington, DC -- Sexual Assault Awareness Month is about awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. This month our leaders are coming together to tell you that the Coast Guard needs each of you to build a culture of mutual respect at your units. We will build a better Coast Guard together. Here's how your unit can take the first step: Coast Guard SAPRR Resources. U.S. Coast Guard video