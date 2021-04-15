Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington, DC -- Sexual Assault Awareness Month is about awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. This month our leaders are coming together to tell you that the Coast Guard needs each of you to build a culture of mutual respect at your units. We will build a better Coast Guard together. Here's how your unit can take the first step: Coast Guard SAPRR Resources. U.S. Coast Guard video

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 790848
    VIRIN: 210415-G-OY189-457
    Filename: DOD_108284645
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    MCALLISTER
    POULIN
    FAGEN

