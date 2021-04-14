Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former company commander discusses his tenure leading Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Eddie Woody, former company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, talks with attendees about his time as commander April 14, 2021, during a change of command for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Woody was also awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for his work as commander. Under Woody's tenure as company commander, he also worked through many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major moves on to a new position with Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    change of command
    Fort McCoy

