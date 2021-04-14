Maj. Eddie Woody, former company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, talks with attendees about his time as commander April 14, 2021, during a change of command for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Woody was also awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for his work as commander. Under Woody's tenure as company commander, he also worked through many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major moves on to a new position with Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790847
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-OK556-952
|Filename:
|DOD_108284630
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Former company commander discusses his tenure leading Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT