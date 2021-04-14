Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares thoughts about company commander's tenure at installation during change of command

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video, taken April 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss reviewing the tenure of Maj. Eddie Woody as company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, during a change of command ceremony for the company on post. Woody was also awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for his work as commander. Under Woody's tenure as company commander, he also worked through many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major moves on to a new position with Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790846
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OK556-095
    Filename: DOD_108284617
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares thoughts about company commander's tenure at installation during change of command, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    change of command
    Fort McCoy

