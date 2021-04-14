Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares thoughts about company commander's tenure at installation during change of command

This video, taken April 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., shows Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss reviewing the tenure of Maj. Eddie Woody as company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, during a change of command ceremony for the company on post. Woody was also awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for his work as commander. Under Woody's tenure as company commander, he also worked through many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major moves on to a new position with Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|04.14.2021
|04.15.2021 09:16
|B-Roll
|790846
|210414-A-OK556-095
|DOD_108284617
|00:02:58
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
