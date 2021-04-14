USS Blue Returns to Yokosuka after Spring Patrol 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USS Blue Ridge along with the embarked U.S. Commander, Seventh Fleet staff and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, detachment one, completed spring patrol 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)