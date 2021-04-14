Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Blue Returns to Yokosuka after Spring Patrol 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    USS Blue Ridge along with the embarked U.S. Commander, Seventh Fleet staff and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, detachment one, completed spring patrol 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790819
    VIRIN: 210414-N-ET019-0001
    Filename: DOD_108284446
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Returns to Yokosuka after Spring Patrol 2021, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Blue Ridge

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC 19
    U.S. Navy
    Spring Patrol 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT