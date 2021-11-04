Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USO Kaiserslautern Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Casey Pizutto, Area Operations Manager at USO Kaiserslautern, tells us about the Month of the Military Kinder Fest held at Ramstein Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790814
    VIRIN: 210411-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_108284424
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Kaiserslautern Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Services Organization
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    AFN Europe
    MOMC
    USO Ktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT