Casey Pizutto, Area Operations Manager at USO Kaiserslautern, tells us about the Month of the Military Kinder Fest held at Ramstein Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 07:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790814
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-WX919-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284424
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Kaiserslautern Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
