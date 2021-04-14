Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive and conduct an air movement to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin from East Arm Wharf, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2021. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 joined MRF-D and are prepared to respond to crisis and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the Australian Defence Force. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790775
    VIRIN: 210415-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283911
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DARWIN, AU 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MRF-D aircraft arrival, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    AH-1Z Viper
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MV-22B
    MRF-D

