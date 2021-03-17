22nd Airlift Squadron transports the fifth SBIRS satellite to Cape Canaveral

Story about the challenges and skills needed to transport a satellite across the country. The video features members of a C-5M Super Galaxy, from 22nd Airlift Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, working with members of Lockheed Martin, and the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), to load and secure the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite inside the C-5M Super Galaxy, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Mountain View, Calif., the satellite is scheduled to launch later this year at Cape Canaveral, Fla., joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.
TRT: 3-min 40-sec
Featuring: (In order of appearance)
1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey
Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy
22nd Airlift Squadron
Hometown: Mariposa, Calif.
SrA Mathew Roth
Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy
22nd Airlift Squadron
Hometown: Salem, Ore.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790774
|VIRIN:
|210317-X-GT718-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_108283910
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MARIPOSA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Hometown:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
