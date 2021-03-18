B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

B-Roll footage of the C-5M Super Galaxy landing at Cape Canaveral, Fla., opening the front of the aircraft, dropping ramp, and the container holding the SBIRS GEO-5 being off-loaded out of the C-5M Super Galaxy. The SBIRS GEO-5 satellite will launch later this year, joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.
