    B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of the C-5M Super Galaxy landing at Cape Canaveral, Fla., opening the front of the aircraft, dropping ramp, and the container holding the SBIRS GEO-5 being off-loaded out of the C-5M Super Galaxy. The SBIRS GEO-5 satellite will launch later this year, joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790772
    VIRIN: 210318-X-GT718-1002
    Filename: DOD_108283898
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

