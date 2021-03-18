Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aimee Lonidier

    03.18.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Aimee Lonidier is a Crew Chief assigned to the 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., conducts inspections on two F-15 Eagles, including her assigned jet, March 18, 2021. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790771
    VIRIN: 210318-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108283897
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aimee Lonidier, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    142nd Wing

