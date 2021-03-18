Oregon Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Aimee Lonidier is a Crew Chief assigned to the 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., conducts inspections on two F-15 Eagles, including her assigned jet, March 18, 2021. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790771
|VIRIN:
|210318-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108283897
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aimee Lonidier, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
