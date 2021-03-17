Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Loadmaster, SrA Roth

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRT: 4 min 24 sec



Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster instructor at Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., before his crew from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, from Travis Air Force Base, from Fairfield, Calif., loads the container protecting the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite for transport to Cape Canaveral, Fla., where it’s scheduled to launch later this year and joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.



Featuring:

SrA Mathew Roth

Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy

22nd Airlift Squadron

Hometown: Salem, OR