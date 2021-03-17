TRT: 4 min 24 sec
Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster instructor at Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., before his crew from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, from Travis Air Force Base, from Fairfield, Calif., loads the container protecting the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite for transport to Cape Canaveral, Fla., where it’s scheduled to launch later this year and joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.
Featuring:
SrA Mathew Roth
Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy
22nd Airlift Squadron
Hometown: Salem, OR
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790769
|VIRIN:
|210317-X-GT718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108283880
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Hometown:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Loadmaster, SrA Roth, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT