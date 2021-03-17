Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Loadmaster, SrA Roth

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    TRT: 4 min 24 sec

    Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster instructor at Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., before his crew from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, from Travis Air Force Base, from Fairfield, Calif., loads the container protecting the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite for transport to Cape Canaveral, Fla., where it’s scheduled to launch later this year and joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.

    Featuring:
    SrA Mathew Roth
    Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    Hometown: Salem, OR

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790769
    VIRIN: 210317-X-GT718-1002
    Filename: DOD_108283880
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: SALEM, OR, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Loadmaster, SrA Roth, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

