Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mission Complete: 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.14.2021

    Video by Bianka Lathan 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    A compilation of photographs and videos of the 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group's Soldiers and contractors during their nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, August 2020 to April 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Bianka Lathan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790763
    VIRIN: 210414-O-ZS229-735
    Filename: DOD_108283828
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KW
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Complete: 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, by Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    maintenance
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT