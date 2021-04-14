A compilation of photographs and videos of the 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group's Soldiers and contractors during their nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, August 2020 to April 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Bianka Lathan)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790763
|VIRIN:
|210414-O-ZS229-735
|Filename:
|DOD_108283828
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission Complete: 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, by Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT