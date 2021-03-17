Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy Co-Pilot before he takes off from Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif., for Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., where Lockheed Martin, the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), and loadmasters from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, loads and transport the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., for its scheduled launch later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.
Featuring:
1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey
Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy
22nd Airlift Squadron
This work, Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
