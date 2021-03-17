Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy Co-Pilot before he takes off from Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif., for Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., where Lockheed Martin, the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), and loadmasters from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, loads and transport the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., for its scheduled launch later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.

    Featuring:
    1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey
    Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy
    22nd Airlift Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790762
    VIRIN: 210317-X-GT718-1002
    Filename: DOD_108283827
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MARIPOSA, CA, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT