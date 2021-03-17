Interview: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with C-5M Super Galaxy Co-Pilot before he takes off from Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif., for Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, Calf., where Lockheed Martin, the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), and loadmasters from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, loads and transport the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., for its scheduled launch later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.



Featuring:

1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey

Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy

22nd Airlift Squadron