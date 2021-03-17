B-Roll footage of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight crew taking-off from the Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif., flying over the San Francisco Bay Area and landing at Moffett Federal Airfield, helping transport the SBIRS GEO-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., where its scheduled for launch later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790761
|VIRIN:
|210317-X-GT718-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108283825
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT