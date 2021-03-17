B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 Transport Pilot, 1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790761" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll footage of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight crew taking-off from the Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif., flying over the San Francisco Bay Area and landing at Moffett Federal Airfield, helping transport the SBIRS GEO-5 satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., where its scheduled for launch later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.