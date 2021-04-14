DOD Officials Discuss Cybersecurity at Senate Hearing

A Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity subcommittee holds a hearing on future cybersecurity architectures in Washington, April 14, 2021. Testifying are: David McKeown, Defense Department senior information security officer and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity; Robert Joyce, National Security Agency director of cybersecurity; and Navy Rear Adm. William Chase III, senior military advisor for cyber policy to the undersecretary of defense for policy and deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense.
