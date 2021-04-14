Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Officials Discuss Cybersecurity at Senate Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity subcommittee holds a hearing on future cybersecurity architectures in Washington, April 14, 2021. Testifying are: David McKeown, Defense Department senior information security officer and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity; Robert Joyce, National Security Agency director of cybersecurity; and Navy Rear Adm. William Chase III, senior military advisor for cyber policy to the undersecretary of defense for policy and deputy principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790750
    Filename: DOD_108283649
    Length: 00:56:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
