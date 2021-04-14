Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped distribute grocery donations to Pima County residents at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790749
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108283633
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG distributes groceries at Tucson area food bank, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
