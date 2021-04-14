Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG distributes groceries at Tucson area food bank

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped distribute grocery donations to Pima County residents at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2021. More than 930 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790749
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108283633
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG distributes groceries at Tucson area food bank, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

