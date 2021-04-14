Retired Col. Emily Perry, the New Mexico National Guard equal employment opportunity manager, and Shannon Osborne, the New Mexico Army National Guard help desk supervisor, congratulate the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute on their 50th anniversary April 14, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 18:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|790747
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-AS301-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283624
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emily Perry, NMNG EEO Manager, DEOMI 50th Anniversary Video, by SPC Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT