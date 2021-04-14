Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emily Perry, NMNG EEO Manager, DEOMI 50th Anniversary Video

    SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Iain Jaramillo 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Mexico National Guard

    Retired Col. Emily Perry, the New Mexico National Guard equal employment opportunity manager, and Shannon Osborne, the New Mexico Army National Guard help desk supervisor, congratulate the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute on their 50th anniversary April 14, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

    This work, Emily Perry, NMNG EEO Manager, DEOMI 50th Anniversary Video, by SPC Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico
    NMNG
    Special Events
    DEOMI
    DEOMI greeting

