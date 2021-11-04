Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing Airmen depart to support Southwest Asia deployment

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing load onto a U.S. Air Force contracted Boeing 747 transport aircraft from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, to support an Air and Space Expeditionary Force deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2021. The 169th Fighter Wing will support U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region. This is the wing’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when they supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790745
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-F3922-0001
    Filename: DOD_108283609
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    deployment
    169th Fighter Wing
    AEF
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Air and Space Expeditionary Force

