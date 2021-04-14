Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard recovers 1 unresponsive, continues searching for 12 missing people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon

    PORT FOURCHON, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts overflight of the capsized commerical lift boat April 14, 2021 approximately 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. Coast Guard rescue crews have searched more than 1,440 square miles, which is an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, during a combined search period of nearly 40-hours. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790744
    VIRIN: 210414-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283603
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US 

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard recovers 1 unresponsive, continues searching for 12 missing people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    rescue
    D8
    Port Fourchon

