A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts overflight of the capsized commerical lift boat April 14, 2021 approximately 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. Coast Guard rescue crews have searched more than 1,440 square miles, which is an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, during a combined search period of nearly 40-hours. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790744
|VIRIN:
|210414-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283603
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PORT FOURCHON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
Coast Guard recovers 1 unresponsive, continues searching for 12 missing people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon
