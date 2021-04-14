Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speaker Obbie West shares experiences during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Obbie West, chief executive officer of Words of West LLC, shares his experiences and advice April 14, 2021, during a special Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. West is an "unapologetic" spoken words artist, entrepreneur, and military veteran who is an avid sexual violence and prevention advocate and is committed to promoting awareness through training and education. His poetry offers a unique and captivating angle from an uncut and straight forward approach. "The Perpetrator's Perspective" was recognized by the Department of the Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware awards and has been widely incorporated into sexual assault training throughout the military. The event was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention personnel with the installation Army Community Service Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790740
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OK556-179
    Filename: DOD_108283547
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speaker Obbie West shares experiences during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    SHARP
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

