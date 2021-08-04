Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Checkertail Mic Check: Tyndall Chaplain Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Tyndall Chaplain Corps go over the different reasons why they chose to become religious affairs Airmen and chaplains at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790732
    VIRIN: 210413-F-MG692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108283528
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkertail Mic Check: Tyndall Chaplain Corps, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Chaplain Corps
    USAF
    Chaplain
    Tyndall
    325th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT