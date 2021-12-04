Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Panama City celebrates Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Re-Essa Buckels 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    Naval Support Activity Panama City officials and personnel celebrate the annual Month of the Military Child. Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith Foster kicked off the month by signing and reading the proclamation, April 8. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. Erin Pickard, school liaison officer, NSA Panama City, discusses the importance of the month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790721
    VIRIN: 210412-N-SC158-0001
    Filename: DOD_108283441
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Panama City celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Re-Essa Buckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military children
    navy
    month of the military child
    nsa panama city

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT