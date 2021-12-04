NSA Panama City celebrates Month of the Military Child

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Support Activity Panama City officials and personnel celebrate the annual Month of the Military Child. Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith Foster kicked off the month by signing and reading the proclamation, April 8. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome. Erin Pickard, school liaison officer, NSA Panama City, discusses the importance of the month.