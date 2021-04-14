Robert G. Salesses, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about national security challenges and force posture in the Southcom and Northcom areas of operation and related policy, April 14, 2021.
Part 1 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 16:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790716
|Filename:
|DOD_108283362
|Length:
|01:28:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military Leaders Speak Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT