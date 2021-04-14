210414-N-PM193-1001
WASHINGTON (April 14, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker delivers remarks on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790715
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-PM193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283346
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV SAAPM Video, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
