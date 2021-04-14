Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV SAAPM Video

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    210414-N-PM193-1001
    WASHINGTON (April 14, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker delivers remarks on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790715
    VIRIN: 210414-N-PM193-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283346
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV SAAPM Video, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

