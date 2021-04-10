A pair of High Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS) vehicles rapidly deployed from Germany to Romania on April 10, 2021, demonstrating the ability of US forces in Europe to deploy assets throughout the theater at a time and place of their choosing.
The vehicles, part of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, traveled from Grafenwöhr, Germany to Ramstein Air Base, where they boarded MC-130J Commando II transports from the 352nd Special Operations Wing. The aircraft flew the HIMARS vehicles to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, where they performed a dry fire drill before boarding the aircraft and returning to Germany.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790712
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-PW725-382
|Filename:
|DOD_108283315
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HIMARS rapidly deploys to Romanian in show of Dynamic Force Employment (Social Media Video), by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT