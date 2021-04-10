Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HIMARS rapidly deploys to Romanian in show of Dynamic Force Employment (Social Media Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    10.04.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A pair of High Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS) vehicles rapidly deployed from Germany to Romania on April 10, 2021, demonstrating the ability of US forces in Europe to deploy assets throughout the theater at a time and place of their choosing.

    The vehicles, part of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, traveled from Grafenwöhr, Germany to Ramstein Air Base, where they boarded MC-130J Commando II transports from the 352nd Special Operations Wing. The aircraft flew the HIMARS vehicles to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, where they performed a dry fire drill before boarding the aircraft and returning to Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790712
    VIRIN: 210410-A-PW725-382
    Filename: DOD_108283315
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS rapidly deploys to Romanian in show of Dynamic Force Employment (Social Media Video), by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    HIMARS
    SOCEUR
    Dynamic Force Employment
    352nd Special Operations Air Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT