Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander gives opening remarks for special 2021 SHARP training event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Carter provides opening remarks April 14, 2021, for a special speaking event supporting the Army observance for Sexual Assault Awareness/Prevention Month at Fort McCoy, Wis. Carter discussed the importance of preventing sexual assault and harassment and welcomed Obbie West, chief executive officer of Words of West LLC, who served as the guest speaker for the event. The event was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention personnel with the installation Army Community Service Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790711
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OK556-668
    Filename: DOD_108283314
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander gives opening remarks for special 2021 SHARP training event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    SHARP
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT