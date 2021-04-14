Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Carter provides opening remarks April 14, 2021, for a special speaking event supporting the Army observance for Sexual Assault Awareness/Prevention Month at Fort McCoy, Wis. Carter discussed the importance of preventing sexual assault and harassment and welcomed Obbie West, chief executive officer of Words of West LLC, who served as the guest speaker for the event. The event was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention personnel with the installation Army Community Service Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790711
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-OK556-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108283314
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander gives opening remarks for special 2021 SHARP training event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
