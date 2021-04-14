Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander gives opening remarks for special 2021 SHARP training event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790711" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Carter provides opening remarks April 14, 2021, for a special speaking event supporting the Army observance for Sexual Assault Awareness/Prevention Month at Fort McCoy, Wis. Carter discussed the importance of preventing sexual assault and harassment and welcomed Obbie West, chief executive officer of Words of West LLC, who served as the guest speaker for the event. The event was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention personnel with the installation Army Community Service Office of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)