U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, to support an Air and Space Expeditionary Force deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021. The 169th Fighter Wing will support U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region. This is the wing’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when they supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790710
|VIRIN:
|210412-Z-OL711-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108283300
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing F-16s depart to support Southwest Asia deployment, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
