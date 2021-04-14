MCBQ Volunteer Appreciation Week 2021

Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks on the importance of volunteerism, and gives thanks to the volunteers on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021, provides the opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to build stronger communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790708
|VIRIN:
|210414-M-WX128-565
|Filename:
|DOD_108283292
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
