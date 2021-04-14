MCBQ Volunteer Appreciation Week 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks on the importance of volunteerism, and gives thanks to the volunteers on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021, provides the opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to build stronger communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)