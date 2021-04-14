Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBQ Volunteer Appreciation Week 2021

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jesse Schremmer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks on the importance of volunteerism, and gives thanks to the volunteers on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021, provides the opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to build stronger communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jesse C. Schremmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790708
    VIRIN: 210414-M-WX128-565
    Filename: DOD_108283292
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    community service
    Volunteerism
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    MCBQ
    National Volunteer Week

