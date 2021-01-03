Darrell Kauth, the United Special Sportsmen Alliance Veteran's Hunt Coordinator, talks about being a USSA volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 1, 2021, at Green Lake, Wis. Kauth has been a USSA volunteer for eight years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790706
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-FK859-588
|Filename:
|DOD_108283264
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|GREEN LAKE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USSA Volunteer Darrell Kauth Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
