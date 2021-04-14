Social Media Video: If you wouldn’t feed it to your kids, why throw trash into the waters your children drink? Starting this weekend (April 17, 201), the Pittsburgh District, US Army Corps of Engineers, will host several #EarthDay cleanup events at our various reservoirs and parks to #RestoreOurEarth #USACE
Earth Day this year is April 22, 2021
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790702
|VIRIN:
|210414-O-TI382-991
|Filename:
|DOD_108283250
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day: Would you feed it to your kids?, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT