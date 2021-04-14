Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day: Would you feed it to your kids?

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Social Media Video: If you wouldn’t feed it to your kids, why throw trash into the waters your children drink? Starting this weekend (April 17, 201), the Pittsburgh District, US Army Corps of Engineers, will host several #EarthDay cleanup events at our various reservoirs and parks to #RestoreOurEarth #USACE

    Earth Day this year is April 22, 2021

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:37
    Water
    USACE
    Plastic
    Earth Day
    Pittsburgh District
    Allegheny River

