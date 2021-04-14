Earth Day: Would you feed it to your kids?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Social Media Video: If you wouldn’t feed it to your kids, why throw trash into the waters your children drink? Starting this weekend (April 17, 201), the Pittsburgh District, US Army Corps of Engineers, will host several #EarthDay cleanup events at our various reservoirs and parks to #RestoreOurEarth #USACE



Earth Day this year is April 22, 2021



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)