MDNG Hero Highlights: Maj. Elise Dent

U.S. Army Maj. Elise Dent, Maryland National Guard's Branch Chief of Soldier and Family Support Services, shares her experience while she was serving Soldiers who were providing security support at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., in January 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)