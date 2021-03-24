Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MDNG Hero Highlights: Maj. Elise Dent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Elise Dent, Maryland National Guard's Branch Chief of Soldier and Family Support Services, shares her experience while she was serving Soldiers who were providing security support at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., in January 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790701
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-BZ695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283249
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Hero Highlights: Maj. Elise Dent, by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    Washington DC
    Soldier and Family Support Services
    Hero Highlights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT