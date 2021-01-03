Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSA Volunteer Darrell Kauth

    GREEN LAKE, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Darrell Kauth, the United Special Sportsmen Alliance Veteran's Hunt Coordinator, talks about being a USSA volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 1, 2021, at Green Lake, Wis. Kauth has been a USSA volunteer for eight years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790698
    VIRIN: 210301-A-FK859-826
    Filename: DOD_108283240
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GREEN LAKE, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSA Volunteer Darrell Kauth, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Disabled Veteran
    Volunteer Appreciation Week
    Veteran Support
    USSA
    Childwish

