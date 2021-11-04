169th Fighter Wing Airmen depart to support Southwest Asia deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing load onto a U.S. Air Force contracted Boeing 747 transport aircraft from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, to support an Air and Space Expeditionary Force deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2021. The 169th Fighter Wing will support U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region. This is the wing’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when they supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)