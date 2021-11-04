U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing load onto a U.S. Air Force contracted Boeing 747 transport aircraft from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, to support an Air and Space Expeditionary Force deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2021. The 169th Fighter Wing will support U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region. This is the wing’s largest deployment since the summer of 2018 when they supported an Air Expeditionary Force rotation to Kuwait. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790696
|VIRIN:
|210411-Z-OL711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283222
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen depart to support Southwest Asia deployment, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
