    MDNG Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition Day 2 [B-Roll]

    GLEN ARM, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Maryland National Guard Soldiers compete in the second day of the Best Warrior Competition on March 12, 2021, in Glen Arm, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790695
    VIRIN: 210312-Z-BZ695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283221
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GLEN ARM, MD, US 

    Soldier
    Best Warrior
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    Competition
    U.S. Army

