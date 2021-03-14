State Partnership Shoutout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To our allies in Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Estonia. We're sorry to hear that you all could not make it to the Maryland Best Warrior Competition this year. But then again, maybe that's a good thing... because now you don't have to travel all this way just to lose to the Maryland National Guard. Anyway, stay safe, keep up the good work, and we'll be sure to see you next year! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler and Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)