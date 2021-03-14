State Partnership Shoutout

To our allies in Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Estonia. We're sorry to hear that you all could not make it to the Maryland Best Warrior Competition this year. But then again, maybe that's a good thing... because now you don't have to travel all this way just to lose to the Maryland National Guard. Anyway, stay safe, keep up the good work, and we'll be sure to see you next year! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler and Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
