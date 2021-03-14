Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Shoutout

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    To our allies in Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Estonia. We're sorry to hear that you all could not make it to the Maryland Best Warrior Competition this year. But then again, maybe that's a good thing... because now you don't have to travel all this way just to lose to the Maryland National Guard. Anyway, stay safe, keep up the good work, and we'll be sure to see you next year! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler and Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:42
    Location: MD, US

    This work, State Partnership Shoutout, by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

