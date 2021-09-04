Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFOS/PFOA Response Status Update to Media, April 9, 2021

    OSCODA, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force environmental officials and experts briefed media on the status of PFOS/PFOA response at the former Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790691
    VIRIN: 210409-F-F3406-001
    Filename: DOD_108283194
    Length: 01:01:35
    Location: OSCODA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFOS/PFOA Response Status Update to Media, April 9, 2021, by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    remediation
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    PFAS
    Wurtsmith
    PFOS/PFOA

