Air Force environmental officials and experts briefed media on the status of PFOS/PFOA response at the former Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790691
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-F3406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283194
|Length:
|01:01:35
|Location:
|OSCODA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PFOS/PFOA Response Status Update to Media, April 9, 2021, by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT