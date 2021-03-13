Judy Adank, a Fort McCoy United Service Organizations volunteer, talks about being a USO volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 13, 2021, at the Fort McCoy USO, Wis. Adank has been a USO volunteer for four years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 14:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790690
|VIRIN:
|210313-A-FK859-450
|Filename:
|DOD_108283178
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|EAU CLAIRE, WI, US
|Hometown:
|KENOSHA, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO Volunteer Judy Adank Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT