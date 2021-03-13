Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Volunteer Judy Adank Interview

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Judy Adank, a Fort McCoy United Service Organizations volunteer, talks about being a USO volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 13, 2021, at the Fort McCoy USO, Wis. Adank has been a USO volunteer for four years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790690
    VIRIN: 210313-A-FK859-450
    Filename: DOD_108283178
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US
    Hometown: KENOSHA, WI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Volunteer Judy Adank Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    Fort McCoy
    Volunteer Appreciation Week
    USO Volunteer
    Fort McCoy USO
    Wisconsin USO

