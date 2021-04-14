Know Your Tasks: M240B Machine Gun

Sgt. Maj. Michael Robinson, U.S. Army Reserve Command deputy commanding general - operations sergeant major, demonstrates the Expert Soldier Badge tasks for the M240B machine gun.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 12:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790672
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-SZ193-437
|Filename:
|DOD_108282908
|Length:
|00:10:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
