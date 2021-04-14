Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Tasks: M240B Machine Gun

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. Maj. Michael Robinson, U.S. Army Reserve Command deputy commanding general - operations sergeant major, demonstrates the Expert Soldier Badge tasks for the M240B machine gun.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790672
    VIRIN: 210414-A-SZ193-437
    Filename: DOD_108282908
    Length: 00:10:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    machine gun
    M240B
    army reserve
    ESB
    know your tasks

