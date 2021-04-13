212th EIS Airmen Train for Rescue Procedures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s 212th Engineering Installation Squadron train and recertify on tower rescue procedures at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 11, 2021. These Cable and Antenna Systems Airmen are preparing for an upcoming mission where they will build a 113 foot tower from the ground up.