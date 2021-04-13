212th EIS Airmen Train for Rescue Procedures

Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s 212th Engineering Installation Squadron train and recertify on tower rescue procedures at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 11, 2021. These Cable and Antenna Systems Airmen are preparing for an upcoming mission where they will build a 113 foot tower from the ground up.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 11:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790669
|VIRIN:
|210413-Z-CP771-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108282880
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
