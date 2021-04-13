Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    212th EIS Airmen Train for Rescue Procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s 212th Engineering Installation Squadron train and recertify on tower rescue procedures at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 11, 2021. These Cable and Antenna Systems Airmen are preparing for an upcoming mission where they will build a 113 foot tower from the ground up.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 11:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790669
    VIRIN: 210413-Z-CP771-717
    Filename: DOD_108282880
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 212th EIS Airmen Train for Rescue Procedures, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Training
    212th EIS
    102nd IW
    Cable and Antenna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT