Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Bunch Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, sits with Capt. Carly Costello, 78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs officer, to discuss how his priorities fit into the installation’s missions at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 6, 2021. Here are his initial impressions from his visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 10:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790634
    VIRIN: 210406-F-BS509-068
    Filename: DOD_108282284
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Bunch Visit, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT