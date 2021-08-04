Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN In Focus: USNH Training Evolution

    ITALY

    04.08.2021

    Video by Seaman Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    210408-N-EM691-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (Apr. 8, 2021) An AFN In Focus highlighting the United States Naples Hospital training department, as well as, corpsmen from the Role 2 Light Maneuver Team that were flown in from the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as they successfully completed multiple evolutions on trauma and life support capabilities. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790628
    VIRIN: 210408-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108282183
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naples

    Hospital

    Corpsmen

    R2LM

    TAGS

    Naples
    Hospital
    Training
    Corpsmen
    R2LM

