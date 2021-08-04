AFN In Focus: USNH Training Evolution

210408-N-EM691-1001
NAPLES, Italy (Apr. 8, 2021) An AFN In Focus highlighting the United States Naples Hospital training department, as well as, corpsmen from the Role 2 Light Maneuver Team that were flown in from the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as they successfully completed multiple evolutions on trauma and life support capabilities. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)
04.08.2021
04.14.2021
Video Productions
210408-N-EM691-1001
IT
