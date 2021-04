video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to NATO Headquarters on Wednesday (14 April 2021). Mr. Stoltenberg called the meeting an opportunity to “closely coordinate and consult with all Allies” on the future of the mission in Afghanistan, as well as Russia’s aggressive actions in and around Ukraine, and preparations for the NATO Summit.