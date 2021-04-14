Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, the III Marine Expeditionary Force movement control chief, and Cpl. Lexi Legrand, G-4 surface non-commissioned officer, III MEF, speak about the Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award for motor transport chief of the year on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. GonzalezDawkins received the award due to his hard work and impact in the motor transport field in Fiscal Year 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790612
    VIRIN: 210414-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108282046
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motor Transport
    Award
    III MEF
    Fight Now

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT