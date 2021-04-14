Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, the III Marine Expeditionary Force movement control chief, and Cpl. Lexi Legrand, G-4 surface non-commissioned officer, III MEF, speak about the Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award for motor transport chief of the year on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. GonzalezDawkins received the award due to his hard work and impact in the motor transport field in Fiscal Year 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
LEAVE A COMMENT